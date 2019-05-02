Fadnavis to visit site of Gadchiroli Naxal attack today

-
ALSO READ
Fadnavis must resign after deadly Naxal attack, says oppn
Amid border tensions, Maharashtra legislature's budget session curtailed
16th Mumbai marathon on January 20: CM
By 2020 or 2021 we will accomplish PM's dream of giving house to everyone: Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis forms cabinet sub-committee for Dhangar community
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday chaired a meeting of his Cabinet to discuss the Naxal attack on security forces in Gadchiroli district of the state.
Following the meeting, Fadnavis said that he will be visiting the site of the attack later in the day.
"In today's Cabinet meeting, we discussed the Gadchiroli Naxal attack where our jawans were martyred. DGP and other officials have gone to the spot. Once they finish their assessment there will be a detailed meeting. I will be visiting the spot today," Fadnavis told reporters after the meeting.
Fifteen police personnel and a driver had lost their lives in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxals in Gadchroli on Wednesday afternoon.
A private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen, who were part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the driver, was en-route from Kurkheda Police Station in Gadchiroli to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on its way at around 12:30 pm.
In the wake of the incident, searching and combing operation is going on in Kurkheda forest area in Gadchiroli.
Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said that it would not be proper to call the incident an "intelligence failure."
"It would not be right to call it an intelligence failure, but we will strive our best to ensure that such incidents are not repeated," the DGP had said in a media briefing.
Jaiswal underlined that the police is prepared to give a befitting reply to the Naxals.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU