BJP, Cong politicising Ambedkar who is BSP's soul: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday accused the Congress and BJP of indulging in electoral politics involving Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, saying he was considered a soul for the BSP.
"Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made comments on BR Ambedkar ji at his public speech in Uttar Pradesh. For BJP, Congress and other opposition parties, they are indulging in electoral politics over Ambedkar ji. But for BSP, he is considered a soul for us," Mayawati told ANI in an exclusive interview.
Mayawati's comments came after Modi on Tuesday alleged that the actions of BSP supremo have been contrary to Ambedkar's principles.
"Be it SP, BSP or Congress, it's necessary to know their reality. Behen ji (Mayawati) used the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar but she did everything just the opposite of his principles. SP used the name of Ram Manohar Lohia ji but they destroyed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," the Prime Minister had said in a public rally in Ambedkar Nagar.
Continuing her attack, Mayawati claimed that unlike BSP, BJP was indulging in false politics by fooling the people and chanting only 'Ram Ram'.
"Unlike BSP, BJP is involved in chanting 'Ram Ram' and is just fooling the people by doing false politics. Everyone in the nation knows about this," she said.
Mayawati said that the BSP is a socio-economic movement for the Dalits much before it was designated as a national party.
"BSP works under the principles of Ambedkar ji. I suggest that both BJP and Congress should not try to become a fake Ambedkar ideologist," she added.
Alleging that BJP and Congress colluded with each other to defeat the SP-BSP alliance, the BSP supremo said, "Like BJP, Congress is making baseless allegations against SP and BSP. They are now saying that a BJP candidate should win, but SP-BSP candidate should not win. It is proved that these two parties are fighting against our alliance in Uttar Pradesh."
Mayawati remarked that the people should not waste their vote on Congress as it would benefit the BJP and urged the electorates to vote for the SP-BSP candidate, which according to her, will ensure that the saffron party will not win.
"In Uttar Pradesh, Congress and BJP are going to be wiped out. They are disappointed. Due to this, they are diverting the minds of the people by making such senseless claims," alleged the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.
She further said, "To those who talk about Mulayam Singh's blessing to Modi in the Parliament, they must know that he wanted to say something else but due to age, he spoke in Modi's favour. I also want to ask Congress, that their president isn't even of old age so why did he hug Modi in the Parliament."
Accusing Modi not uttering a word against Pakistan in the last five years, Mayawati said, "He is trying to show his bravery in front of the people during elections in order to hide his government's failures."
In Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs, SP is contesting 37 seats, BSP 38, and their ally - RLD - three seats. They have not fielded candidates from Amethi and Raebareli from where Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are seeking their re-election.
So far 39 Lok Sabha seats have gone to polls in the state while remaining 41 will go to polls during the remaining three phases of the polling, that is on May 6, 12 and 19.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
