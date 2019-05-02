BJP, Cong politicising Ambedkar who is BSP's soul: Mayawati

supremo on Thursday accused the and of indulging in electoral involving icon BR Ambedkar, saying he was considered a soul for the

"Yesterday, made comments on BR Ambedkar ji at his public speech in For BJP, and other opposition parties, they are indulging in electoral over Ambedkar ji. But for BSP, he is considered a soul for us," told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Mayawati's comments came after Modi on Tuesday alleged that the actions of supremo have been contrary to Ambedkar's principles.

"Be it SP, BSP or Congress, it's necessary to know their reality. Behen ji (Mayawati) used the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar but she did everything just the opposite of his principles. SP used the name of ji but they destroyed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," the had said in a public rally in Ambedkar Nagar.

Continuing her attack, claimed that unlike BSP, was indulging in false by fooling the people and chanting only 'Ram Ram'.

"Unlike BSP, is involved in chanting 'Ram Ram' and is just fooling the people by doing false politics. Everyone in the nation knows about this," she said.

Mayawati said that the BSP is a socio-economic movement for the Dalits much before it was designated as a party.

"BSP works under the principles of Ambedkar ji. I suggest that both BJP and should not try to become a fake Ambedkar ideologist," she added.

Alleging that BJP and Congress colluded with each other to defeat the SP-BSP alliance, the BSP supremo said, "Like BJP, Congress is making baseless allegations against SP and BSP. They are now saying that a BJP candidate should win, but SP-BSP candidate should not win. It is proved that these two parties are fighting against our alliance in "

Mayawati remarked that the people should not waste their vote on Congress as it would benefit the BJP and urged the electorates to vote for the SP-BSP candidate, which according to her, will ensure that the saffron party will not win.

"In Uttar Pradesh, Congress and BJP are going to be wiped out. They are disappointed. Due to this, they are diverting the minds of the people by making such senseless claims," alleged the former

She further said, "To those who talk about Mulayam Singh's blessing to Modi in the Parliament, they must know that he wanted to say something else but due to age, he spoke in Modi's favour. I also want to ask Congress, that their isn't even of old age so why did he hug Modi in the Parliament."

Accusing Modi not uttering a word against in the last five years, Mayawati said, "He is trying to show his bravery in front of the people during elections in order to hide his government's failures."

In Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs, SP is contesting 37 seats, BSP 38, and their ally - RLD - three seats. They have not fielded candidates from Amethi and Raebareli from where Congress and are seeking their re-election.

So far 39 Lok Sabha seats have gone to polls in the state while remaining 41 will go to polls during the remaining three phases of the polling, that is on May 6, 12 and 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

