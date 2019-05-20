Fans' petition to remake 'Game of Thrones' season 8 attracts1 million signatures

Disappointed 'Game of Thrones' fan started a petition on change.org urging makers to remake the eight season of the series "with competent writers" a few days back. The petition has now hit 1.06 million signatures.

After the petition surpassed one million signatures, its creator, who self-identifies as D., wrote an update to explain how the plea started, reported The

explained he wrote the petition after the fourth episode of the last season, 'The Last of the Starks' because he was "just so disappointed and angry. It was simply me venting a bit."

After posted the petition on Reddit, it quickly started to gain supporters. However, Dylan wrote that he didn't expect to respond.

"I don't think people can reasonably expect to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series (keep in mind the prequel spinoffs). It costs a fortune to shoot one episode, and I think most signers understand that. Will lose gobs of money over this? Eh probably not," he wrote.

Asserting that the core of the petition was just disappointment, he wrote, "And I think this message is one of frustration and disappointment at its core."

Dylan also expressed hope that the original 'Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin, whose books were adapted into the insanely popular series, would have penned a better conclusion.

"No pressure, Mr. Martin," he wrote.

The petition to remake the show's season 8 reached 1.06 million signatures as of Sunday.

" and have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense," the petition reads.

While the first few seasons followed the plot line of Martin's novels titled 'A Song of Ice and Fire', the sixth, seventh and eighth gradually drifted from the original storyline of the books. Many fans feel that this is where the problem lies.

Others claimed that Benioff and Weiss were too busy with their next project 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' and hence failed to do justice with the show's plotline.

The petition also asks the jilted fans to explain their reasons.

Claiming that the fans deserve better, a person wrote, "Because Season 8 is s**t and the fans deserve better than D & D's half-assed shitshow."

"I understand it's GOT but don't trash 8 yrs of character building for what they think will shock and awe us. It sucks," wrote another fan.

So far, every episode of the show's finale season has sparked controversy with fans venting out their disappointment and anger on the internet with some choosing hilarious memes to express their opinion.

It all started when numerous fans complained that the third episode of the latest season was 'too' dark and they could not see half of the things that were happening.

The makers were still reeling under the criticism about the episode when a cup made a special appearance in in episode 4 titled 'The Last of the Starks'. Some took this mistake as an opportunity and unleashed a number of memes, while others slammed the makers for being careless.

The final season also came under fire for its treatment of female characters. Industry veterans and critics alike slammed the show for its handling of Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen. Many celebrities including Megan Ellison, Yvette Nicole Browne, Minnie Driver, and were among those disappointed with the Mother of Dragons' arc.

HBO has not responded to the plea for better writing on the series.

