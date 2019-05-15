'GoT' showrunners David Benioff, DB Weiss confirmed as new 'Star Wars' writers

"Game of Thrones" and DB Weiss have been officially confirmed as the writers of the new "Star Wars" film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo are working on the 2022 "Star Wars" movie, which will follow the upcoming "The Rise of Skywalker", confirmed Tuesday.

Benioff and Weiss were announced as working on a new trilogy of the beloved sci-fi franchise from last year. They were identified by as being a part of discussions over the next decade's slate of "Star Wars" stories.

Last week, announced the dates for its three new "Star Wars" movies being December 16, 2022; December 20, 2024; and December 18, 2026.

Benioff and Weiss at the helm of a "Star Wars" project, following "The Rise of Skywalker", closes the story charted by over four decades ago.

The "GoT" are currently facing heat for below par script writing and poor portrayal of women in the HBO series, whose season finale airs next week.

