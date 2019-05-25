Farhan Akhtar is sweating it out prepping for 'Toofan'

Farhan Akhtar, who stunned fans with his spectacular performance in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', is gearing up for another power-packed role for his upcoming film 'Toofan' where he will play a

The 'Rock On!!' on Saturday took to to share pictures from the boxing training session he is undergoing for the directorial.

In the post, the can be seen sweating it out in the gym to get into his character skin for the film. He can also be seen punching a sandbag and learning new skills for the role.

The has time and again posted pictures and videos of the training he is undergoing for the role.

Farhan and Rakeysh had earlier collaborated for the 2013 blockbuster 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', a biopic based on Indian The film won Farhan a number of awards for his portrayal of the

Reportedly, unlike 'Bhaaag Milkha Bhaag', the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic. It will be a fictional story.

At present, Farhan is busy with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' for which he is reuniting with his 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star The film also features 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)