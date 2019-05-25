Karan Johar to host dating show on Netflix

As a birthday present to Johar, has decided to gift itself a dating show!

The 47-year-old, who has already hosted many reality shows such as 'Koffee with Karan', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent', will now be seen hosting a dating show titled 'What the love? with Johar'.

"This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by karanjohar. What The Love? With Johar, coming to Netflix! BBCStudiosIndia," announced on

Post the announcement, the newly-inducted member of the family tweeted, " Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix family and spread a whole lotta love! BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction."

The announcement seems to have garnered a mixed reaction from fans. While some are excited about the show, many seem to be disappointed by Netflix's decision. "I shifted to Netflix to get away from and alike. Please do not bring them there," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "What? Thodi Mehangi Coffee with Karan coz on NetflixIndia!"

Fans have been sharing few hilarious memes as well.

Another user drew a parallel between and American television host

On the work front, Johar's last project was 'Student of the Year 2' which featured Tiger Shroff, and and released on May 10. The film is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year,' which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

