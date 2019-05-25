Anil Kapoor meets 'Slumdog Millionaire' director Danny Boyle

met 'Slumdog Millionaire' in where they talked about family, friends and the future.

Anil, who was a part of the film, mentioned that conversations with Boyle are always insightful in his tweet on Saturday. The also shared a picture of himself with the Oscar-winning Boyle.

"Catching up with in London! We spoke about family, friends & the future. Conversations with him are always so insightful! All the best for #Yesterday Danny, looking forward to watching it soon!" Anil tweeted.

The multi-Academy award-winning film brought Kapoor critical acclaim from across the world for his flamboyant and nuanced portrayal of

The film which released in 2009 shows a teenager journey from the slum of to winning Rs 20 million on India's "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" game show.

On the occasion of 10 years of 'Slumdog Millionaire' in January this year, Anil, chronicled his journey on "What a journey it has been since then! Many have called 'Slumdog' a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honoured to have been a part of it," he wrote.

Besides Anil, the film also starred Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, in the pivotal role.

Following its release, 'Slumdog Millionaire' had gone on to be nominated for 10 Academy Awards, of which it won eight-- including Best Picture, Best Director, It had also won seven including Best Film, five Critics' Choice Awards, and four

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)