Anil Kapoor meets 'Slumdog Millionaire' director Danny Boyle

-
ALSO READ
Honoured to be part of 'Slumdog Millionaire': Anil Kapoor
On 10 years of 'Slumdog Millionaire', Anil Kapoor 'honoured' to be part of film
Conversations with Danny Boyle always insightful: Anil
Dev Patel faces criticism for playing Indian roles
Got scolding from wife night before Oscars: Anil on 10 years of 'Slumdog Millionaire' win
-
Actor Anil Kapoor met 'Slumdog Millionaire' director Danny Boyle in London where they talked about family, friends and the future.
Anil, who was a part of the film, mentioned that conversations with Boyle are always insightful in his tweet on Saturday. The actor also shared a picture of himself with the Oscar-winning director Boyle.
"Catching up with Danny Boyle in London! We spoke about family, friends & the future. Conversations with him are always so insightful! All the best for #Yesterday Danny, looking forward to watching it soon!" Anil tweeted.
The multi-Academy award-winning film brought Kapoor critical acclaim from across the world for his flamboyant and nuanced portrayal of game show host Prem Kumar.
The film which released in 2009 shows a teenager journey from the slum of Mumbai to winning Rs 20 million on India's "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" game show.
On the occasion of 10 years of 'Slumdog Millionaire' in January this year, Anil, chronicled his journey on Twitter. "What a journey it has been since then! Many have called 'Slumdog' a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honoured to have been a part of it," he wrote.
Besides Anil, the film also starred Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Saurabh Shukla in the pivotal role.
Following its release, 'Slumdog Millionaire' had gone on to be nominated for 10 Academy Awards, of which it won eight-- including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It had also won seven BAFTA Awards including Best Film, five Critics' Choice Awards, and four Golden Globes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU