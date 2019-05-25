Ambanis, Hirani visit Rishi Kapoor in NY, wish him speedy recovery

-
-
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing medical treatment in New York has been getting a lot of visitors from the film fraternity. Joining the array of stars who visited the actor in recent past are Rajkumar Hirani, Tina and Anil Ambani.
Touched by the gesture of meeting his friend from the industry, Rishi posted a picture with the '3 Idiots ' director on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you Raju Hirani for staying with us for so long. Good to meet people from my fraternity and then talk film."
In the picture, the Kapoor couple can be seen striking a perfect pose with the director. It seems from the post that the actor is missing work during his treatment.
Neetu who has remained constantly beside her husband was quick enough to share a picture of the visitor on her Instagram. "We both love and admire Raju so we're super excited today !!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies !!! Exhilarating," she wrote.
In another post by Rishi, the actor along with the Ambani couple can be seen smiling and posing. He also clarifies why Neetu is missing in the pictures as she was busy preparing food for the actor.
"How lovely to see my old friends, Tina and Anil. Many congratulations on Anshul's graduation.Thank you both. Neetu missing in the picture as she was preparing my dinner," he captioned the adorable picture.
Apart from the above-mentioned stars, Karan Johar who flew down to New York for his birthday celebrations also paid a visit to the couple on Friday to spend some quality time with the pair whom he termed as his "favourite couple of Indian cinema".
"My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema....I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them....strong...resilient and full of positivity! Neetu and chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love!! Thank you for your energy! Love you," he wrote.
Rishi has been in New York since last year to seek medical treatment for an unknown health condition. He had shared the news on his Twitter handle and added that he would be back soon.
The actor's children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the last few months, several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.
On the work front, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in 'Mulk' and 'Rajma Chawal'.
