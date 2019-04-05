Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson may get engaged soon!

American Johnson could soon get engaged to her and Martin.

A source told E! News, that there is a serious chance of Martin to pop the big question.

It's been over a year since the two started dating and it's safe to say that things are getting "very serious" between the couple.

So serious, that a source shared, "An engagement could definitely be in the cards."

"Their families hang out often and they are all very comfortable with each other," the insider explained.

The source also added that has a great relationship with his kids and with

According to E! News, the 'Coldplay' already has the approval of Dakota's famous parents and

The source shared, " loves her parents and has them over for beach time and parties. Everyone gets along very well."

Marriage seems like the next step in their relationship considering the 29-year-old and 42-year-old spend a lot of quality time together.

While still owns her home, the source shared, "She spends a lot of her time at Chris'."

"They enjoy a low key life in where nobody bothers them and they can be free and at ease. She's been filming recently and flies back almost every weekend to see Chris," the source added.

Their weekends together consist of "barefoot walks" and plenty of quality time. If this isn't proof enough of their love, the source added, "They are very much in love and happy."

isn't the only one who appears to adore the 'Suspiria' His children, Apple Martin (14) and (12), as well as his ex-wife Gwyneth, seem to have taken a liking to the 29-year-old star too.

The family spent last together on the "The kids really like Dakota and enjoy spending time with her," a source previously told E! News.

Paltrow and Martin finalised their divorce in July 2016. The two have since moved on in their respective lives. Paltrow is now married to American

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)