BJP will do better than what Exit Polls are predicting : GVL Narasimha Rao

Buoyed by the exit polls that give NDA a clear majority in the 543 member Lok Sabha, GVL on Sunday said that the BJP was even more confident of doing better than the exit polls' predictions.

"The BJP will get a huge majority by itself although all the exit polls are giving a majority to the NDA. Most of the polls are giving NDA more than 300 seats," said Rao.

"It is clear that there is yet another led NDA government at the Centre, but the BJP is confident of doing better than the exit polls predictions," he said.

"It is a public reaffirmation of faith in our What has done in by scoring repeat victories, the same phenomenon is today evident at a scale," he said.

Exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member

News 18- exit poll gave the BJP and its allies the highest number of 336 seats with the saffron party on its own getting 276 seats, four more than it had won in the 2014 elections.

The (UPA) is projected to get 82 seats of which the will get 46, two more than it bagged in the last elections.

ABP- poll projected 267 for the NDA, 127 for the UPA and 148 for 'Others'. Of the 'Others', the grand alliance in is getting an estimated 50 seats.

Times Now-VMR projected 306 seats for the BJP and its allies, while Republic TV-C-Voter put it at one seat less. In Now poll, the UPA, including the and its allies have been projected to get 132 seats, while 'Others' are likely to secure 104 seats. The halfway mark in the is 272.

In the Republic TV-C-Voter, the UPA has been projected to get 124 while 'Others' are projected to get 113 seats. Of this, BSP-SP-RLD alliance is slated to get 26 seats out of 80 seats in

In the 2014 general elections, the NDA got 341 seats of which BJP alone accounted for 282 seats. The UPA had 60 seats of which 44 were won by the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)