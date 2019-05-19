Political activist shot at south Kashmir

A political activist in Zangalpora area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir sustained critical injuries on Sunday after he was shot at allegedly by terrorists.
The victim, identified as Mohammed Jamal, was immediately rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.
More details are awaited.
On March 8, two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers were shot by terrorists Zainapora area Shopian district. One of the victims later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on March 16.
