Punjab CEO thanks people for peaceful poll in state

on Sunday witnessed overall peaceful single phased poll to elect 13 representatives for the Parliament.

Thanking the people for coming out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right despite hot weather, Dr S Karuna Raju, (CEO) said that by conducting themselves responsibly the people of have set an excellent example.

He said the focus of ECI was to ensure peaceful poll in a free and fair manner. He said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that 117 all women polling stations also saw large numbers of voters.

Raju said that the main feature of this election was deputing of 9,390 micro-observers in addition to 17 general observers, seven police observers and 19 expenditure observers of ECI.

He said that in the morning during mock poll 290 ballot units, 219 control units and 508 VVPAT machines were replaced and 169 ballot units, 88 control units, and 695 VVPAT were replaced during the conduct of the poll.

He also said that there was not a single case of disruption of poll and inducement of voters that was brought to the notice of the Commission during the day.

Raju thanked over 1.25 lakh polling personnel more than 25,000 CAPF security personnel and 75,000 Police personnel for working day and night to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll in the state.

Giving details on law and order front, Dr Raju said that an incident of firing has been reported from in Bathinda where the scuffle took place between supporters of two rival groups.

Dr Raju said that three cases have been registered for posting videos and photographs while voting. The cases have been registered in Gurdaspur, and under various sections of law.

