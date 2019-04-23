"Fastener Fair" to showcase best fixing and installation systems

" Fair India" a much-awaited exhibition on fixing and installation will be held in Bombay Exhibition Center, (East), Mumbai, from 25th April to 26th April 2019. This exhibition will cover a wide product range of and Fixings, assembly and Installation systems, storage and logistic services, technology, and construction fixings.

"Looking at the increased number of participants this time, the size of the exhibition has certainly grown 30 per cent since the last edition in Fastener Fair will not only be an excellent networking platform for Industry professionals but will also provide a unique opportunity for companies, who form an integral part of large machine manufacturers to showcase their products in the area of fixing and installation. These companies, mostly being SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) will play a vital role in creating a strong belief in Make in India", said Rajan Sharma, organiser of Fastener Fair 2019 and of Inter Ads Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

The "Fastener Fair" will witness industrial professionals that include distributors, suppliers, and engineers. is presently on the verge of breaking its tag of a developing nation into one of the world leaders in and automation.

The Indian Market Scenario

India's growth in the future will have a sizeable contribution to the global economy. The country has been investing hugely in the sector that will not only boost long term economic stability but also create job opportunities for educated masses of India. The country's rising importance means that many users and manufacturers of focus resources on developing their position in India. India has recently been able to showcase its potential on the world forum as it has a population of more than 1.2 billion, which in itself is a huge market for an international company to set up their brand in India.

