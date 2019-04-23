JSPL completes delivery of first order to Railways ahead of schedule

and Power Limited (JSPL) said on Tuesday that it has completed the delivery of its first order to supply rails to

In July 2018, JSPL had bagged 20 per cent of the Rs 2,500 crore global tender which saw the participation of seven leading global manufacturers. It was the only company to have technically qualified for the tender.

JSPL was mandated to supply 97,400 tonnes of rails to the national transporter over a period of one year.

It started dispatching the first consignments of rails on August 15 last year from its and completed delivery of total quantities on April 22, almost four months ahead of schedule.

recently placed an additional order of about 30,000 tonnes of rails with JSPL, which enhances the initial order size by over 30 per cent.

"We are proud to have contributed to the government's Make in initiative and complete such a challenging project far ahead of schedule," said Joint

JSPL is the only of rails and only manufacturer of head-hardened rail in the country. It operates one million tonnes per annum (MPTA) rail mill at its 3.6 MTPA integrated plant at Raigarh in

JSPL is a part of the 22 billion dollar O P Group with presence in core infrastructure sectors including steel, power, and infrastructure. Its operations span across the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and

