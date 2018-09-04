Federer opens up about "tough" pre-quarters

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who crashed out of the ongoing US Open, said that his pre-quarters clash against Australian was "tough."

"I thought the match was tough. I wish I could have led two sets to love and then maybe the match would be different and I would find a way. Because I did have my chances all the way till the end. It was just tough," ATP quoted Federer, as saying.

for his exceptional performance in the match, the 37-year-old said that his opponent is an intense and has got a positive demeanour about himself on and off the court.

He further suggested the world number 55 to play in the same way while taking on Serbian in the quarter-final round.

"I love his intensity. He reminds me of and those other guys that I admire a lot when I see them; when I see how they train [and] the passion they have for the game. He's got a positive demeanour about himself on and off the court. I think he's got a great backhand that he can protect very well down the line and cross-court," Federer said.

"When you attack there in the wrong way, he will punish you every time for it. He has options, now especially where it's a bit slower, to return in and return back. I think against Novak, he just has to bring it again [and] try to worry Novak," he added.

Reflecting on the climatic condition, which was apparently hot during the match, Federer said that he struggled a lot because of the excessive heat on the day.

"I just thought it was very hot tonight. It was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn't get air. There was no circulation at all. For some reason, I just struggled in the conditions tonight. It's one of the first times it's happened to me," he said.

Federer suffered his earliest loss in a Grand Slam event since his third-round exit at

He was thrashed 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) by his Australian counterpart in a thrilling round of 16 clash.

