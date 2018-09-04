PCB appoints Ehsan Mani as official chairman

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Ehsan Mani has been appointed as the official chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a period of three years.
The PCB took to its official Twitter handle and revealed that Mani was elected unopposed by the Board of Governors (BoG).
"Mr. Ehsan Mani has been elected Chairman PCB by the Board of Governors (BoG.) Mr. Mani was elected unopposed in the BoG meeting convened at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore today for a period of three years," the tweet read.
Mani has replaced Najam Sethi, who had stepped down from the post last month.
