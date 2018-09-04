PCB appoints Ehsan Mani as official chairman

Former International Council (ICC) has been appointed as the of the Pakistan Board (PCB) for a period of three years.

The PCB took to its official handle and revealed that Mani was elected unopposed by the (BoG).

"Mr. has been elected PCB by the (BoG.) Mr. Mani was elected unopposed in the BoG meeting convened at the Gaddafi Stadium, today for a period of three years," the tweet read.

Mani has replaced Najam Sethi, who had stepped down from the post last month.

