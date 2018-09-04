JUST IN
Federer crashes out of US Open

IANS  |  New York 

Twenty-time Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer was stunned by unheralded Australian John Millman 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) in the fourth round of the US Open.

The match that started on Monday and ended on Tuesday and saw the tennis legend fall to the 55th ranked Millman, Xinhua news agency reported.

Millman will take on 13-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals after the 6th seeded Serbian sailed past Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018.

