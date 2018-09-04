Roger Federer suffers shocking exit from US Open

Swiss maestro crashed out of the ongoing after being stunned by world number 55 in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles event here at the Stadium on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old went down 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) against his Australian counterpart in a thrilling round of 16 clash that lasted three hours and 35 minutes.

In an absolutely impressive performance, Millman made just 28 unforced errors and won 51 per cent of the baseline points to gain an upper hand against the five-time champion.

Federer, on the other hand, seemed to be struggling in the match as he failed to convert two set points in the crucial clash. In the third set, which was a tie-breaker, Federer missed the set point as he could not capitalise on the Millman's second serve.

In women's singles event, Russian player also made an exit from the tournament after being defeated 4-6, 6-3 by in their pre-quarterfinal match.

