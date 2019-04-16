US, Brazil, Colombia are planning military intervention in Venezuela, claims Maduro regime

The United States, Brazil and Colombia are preparing for a military intervention into Venezuela, claimed Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Monday.
She also urged the international community to pay attention to a "criminal plan" by these countries.
"The international community and its institutions for protecting legitimacy around the world should know that a criminal plan is in the works to stage a military attack on Venezuela," TASS quoted Rodriguez as saying.
"US, Brazilian and Colombian officials intend to ignore the will of the Venezuelan people and launch a military intervention," she added.
However, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has denied such reports saying, "Brazil does not intend to interfere into Venezuela's internal affairs."
He also warned that any kind of intervention Venezuela may lead to a guerilla war.
This comes days after Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro ordered an expansion of the civilian militia by nearly one million by the end of December 2019.
Venezuela is currently facing a political and economic crisis, which has been worsened by blackouts and an acute shortage of water and medicines.
National Assembly leader Juan Guaido had proclaimed himself interim President of Venezuela in January, as protests calling for President Nicolas Maduro's ouster shook the Latin American nation.
The US immediately supported Guaido, asking other nations to back the self-proclaimed President.
Several countries called for Maduro to step down or hold fresh elections, as they largely view the elections which brought the 56-year-old leader to power as rigged.
The embattled President continues to hold on to his post and enjoys the Venezuelan military's support.
While countries like US, UK, France and Japan recognise Guaido as the interim President, China, Russia, and other countries have slammed international interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.
