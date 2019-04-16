US, Brazil, Colombia are planning military intervention in Venezuela, claims Maduro regime

The United States, and are preparing for a military intervention into Venezuela, claimed Venezuelan Vice on Monday.

She also urged the international community to pay attention to a "criminal plan" by these

"The international community and its institutions for protecting legitimacy around the should know that a criminal plan is in the works to stage a military attack on Venezuela," TASS quoted Rodriguez as saying.

"US, Brazilian and Colombian officials intend to ignore the will of the Venezuelan people and launch a military intervention," she added.

However, has denied such reports saying, " does not intend to interfere into Venezuela's internal affairs."

He also warned that any kind of intervention may lead to a guerilla war.

This comes days after ordered an expansion of the civilian militia by nearly one million by the end of December 2019.

is currently facing a political and economic crisis, which has been worsened by blackouts and an acute shortage of water and medicines.

had proclaimed himself of Venezuela in January, as protests calling for President Nicolas Maduro's ouster shook the Latin American nation.

The US immediately supported Guaido, asking other nations to back the

Several called for Maduro to step down or hold fresh elections, as they largely view the elections which brought the 56-year-old to power as rigged.

The continues to hold on to his post and enjoys the Venezuelan military's support.

While like US, UK, and recognise Guaido as the interim President, China, Russia, and other countries have slammed international interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)