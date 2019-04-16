Merkel told Netanyahu to consider two-state solution to solve Israel-Palestine conflict

There is a need for a two-state solution to resolve the Israel- Palestinian conflict, German told on Monday.

According to of Israel, Merkel in a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, congratulated him on his recent win in the election and apprised him with the relevance of a two-state solution, which she said should be the goal of his international efforts.

She also invited to visit

Merkel's remarks appear to be in stark contrast with the Prime Minister's intention as had earlier vowed to annex settlements in the occupied if he wins the elections.

"I am going to apply Israeli sovereignty, but I do not distinguish between settlement blocs and isolated settlements. From my perspective, each of those settlement points is Israeli. We have the responsibility [for them] as the of I do not uproot any, and I will not transfer them to the sovereignty of the Palestinians. I take care of them all," Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu as saying.

is a disputed territory, with Israel and Palestinians equally claiming it. Over 400,000 Jews live in settlements. Another 200,000-plus live in East neighbourhoods annexed by Israel after the 1967 war.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)