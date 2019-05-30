'Feud' in Lalu Prasad's family could be a reason behind opposition drubbing in Bihar: Manjhi

Former Minister on Thursday said that "feud" in Lalu Prasad's family could have been one of the reasons for the defeat of the RJD-led alliance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

He, however, said that it would be wrong to hold Lalu Prasad's elder son alone responsible for the drubbing the combine received in the polls.

"There are many reasons (for the defeat). I admit that there has been some misunderstanding due to the feud in the family (of the RJD president)," told ANI here.

The of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) said, "It would be wrong to say that alone is responsible for the opposition's defeat in "

in the run-up to the elections, had floated Lalu-Rabri Morcha and fielded separate candidates in Jehanabad and Sheohar.

After was sent to jail in connection with the fodder scam, his younger dominated the party affairs.

Tej Pratap had alleged that his views were not taken into account in the party's ticket distribution exercise. He had even criticised RJD's candidates on several occasions during the campaigning.

said that his party may also consider whether it should continue or part ways with the alliance.

RJD, Congress, HAM and some other parties had contested the Lok Sabha elections as alliance partners. While managed to secure just one seat in the state, the other parties in the combine drew a blank.

Out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, BJP had won 17 and its allies JD (U) 16 and six respectively, giving the NDA a total of 39 seats.

Manjhi also said that his party will consider whether to contest future elections if the electronic voting machine (EVM) is used.

"In some constituencies, votes cast were higher than the number of registered voters. We have sent a fax to the EC in this regard," he said.

He said, "We are collecting more information from across the country. We will meet the EC and request it not to hold future elections by using the EVM. If the EC continues to use the machine, we will consider whether or not to contest elections."

Manjhi congratulated for the massive victory in the "I congratulate PM Modi. Since he has been elected by the public, we should congratulate him," the former said.

