Manjhi meets Lalu over seat sharing in Mahagathbandhan in

Former Jitan Ram Saturday met jailed Lalu Prasad, who asked all the alliance partners of the proposed to sit and decide over seat adjustments.

We are worried on seat sharing among the (partners). He (Lalu Prasad) asked the (leaders of) Congress, RJD and Hindustani (Secular-HAM)) to sit and decide over seat sharing, told reporters here when asked about his talks with Prasad.

So, far no decision has been taken and whatever reports about seat sharing are being assumed,are wrong, he said.

To a query whether there are obstacles in the seat allotment among opposition grouping, the said, There is no problem at all. There is only one goal of the mahagathbandhan, defeating the NDA.

Manjhi, however, said that all the partners of the proposed grand alliance should get samman janak seats (respectable number of seats).

If we fight together we can defeat the NDA. If we fight separately then NDA could not lose, which will be a loss to the country, the former said.

Asked to comment on the fleeing of seven children from Mokama in early Saturday, said, The womens wing of our Hindustani (Seculars) today staged a march to the Raj Bhavan, expressing concern over several girls missing.

It took a month to file an FIR after a social institution (Tata Institute of Social Science-TISS) gave its report (on Muzaffarpur). There were no proper clauses (sections) registered in the FIR before the courts direction came to register it under POCSO and other clauses (sections), Manjhi said.

He referred to how a of Police and some CBI officers were transferred despite they took the probe on the right course.

These issues prove that the government somewhere is trying to suppress the case. We will protest tooth and nail over the Muzaffarpur case.

He also recalled that the government came under adverse observations from the over the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse, which was exposed by the TISS report last year.

