A dirty stream is the only source of water in this Assam village

It has been over 70 years of Independence, yet, locals in this village lack a source of clean drinking water, forcing them to use from a dirty stream in the village.

Hapjan Parbat Tea Estate, which is situated in district, comes under the constituency of (MP) Rameshwar Teli. With a population of around 8000 people, the region has been facing acute scarcity, forcing its dwellers to drink dirty and use the same for their household chores as well.

Having lost three of his sons to water-borne diseases, Vinod Moran has decided to abandon his native place as he feels the pleas of the villagers fall on deaf ears.

"I don't have any hopes from any government. The whole process of elections is in vain," he told ANI on Monday.

who has been the Sarpanch of this village, says, "Most of the villagers suffer from jaundice. Many have died also due to water-borne diseases."

For youths like Babloo Maraar, getting married is an uphill task, "No father gets his daughter married to the men of this village," he said.

Polling in is scheduled to be conducted in three phases - on April 11, 18 and 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)