Fire breaks out inside godown in Kanpur, no casualties reported

A fire broke out inside a godown due to short-circuit in Collectorganj area of in on Saturday morning.

Five fire tenders were pressed into action, a said.

Six people including two children and an elderly woman were rescued from the building.

No casualties were reported.

"Five people were on the third floor and one on the fourth floor of the building. All of them have been evacuated. No incident of casualties have taken place," city SSP Ananth Dev said.

However, some people alleged lacklustre on part of the administration.

Mahanagar Udyog Mandal, a traders body, said, "It has been two hours since the fire broke out. Fire tenders reached the spot 30 minutes after the blaze.

