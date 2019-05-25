BSF jawan kills self in Tripura

An Assistant of (BSF) committed suicide by shooting himself with a rifle here on Friday.

The deceased, Ashwini Kumar of 86 battalion, committed suicide inside a bus.

Originally from Jammu and Kashmir, the 50-year-old had come to Pancharatan in remote district for some election work.

Following the incident, the personnel carried Ashwini to a hospital nearby, where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

"Postmortem will be conducted at the hospital today," doctor at the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)