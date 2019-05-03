YouTube to make original content free and ad-supported

Originals series will soon be available to all for free viewing. The company has officially announced that the original series and specials will be available for free worldwide, albeit supported with ads.

stated in its official blog that only the new series will be available for free, while some of the premium content such as "Step Up: High Water," will continue to be behind the paywall.

The free-to-watch, ad-supported Original content will include the third season of Cobra Kai - currently the most in-demand digital series in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)