Tinder introduces 'Festival Mode' to help find you in-event matches

After helping you find Spring Flings, Tinder now wants you to swipe right during festivals. The app-based dating service has introduced what it calls the 'Festival Mode'.
The feature allows you to indicate the festival you are headed to on your profile using the festival badge, see who all are visiting the same festival, and find 'your crowd', even before you head there, Tinder's official blog notes.
Tinder is also offering exclusive VIP upgrades through the Festival Mode. Participating festivals currently include The Governors Ball, Fire Fly, Parklife, Love Box, EDC, and more.
