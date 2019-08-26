First Public Accounts Committee meeting of 17th Lok Sabha to be held today

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of 17th will meet for the first time at Parliament Annexe here on Monday.

Consideration of memorandum number 1 regarding the selection of subjects for examination during the year 2019-20 will be the agenda of the meeting, website shows.

The PAC has 22 members and is headed by Congress leader in Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

An informal meeting for the introduction of the committee members was held earlier and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was present during the meeting, sources told ANI.

Today's meeting will be chaired by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The top parliamentary committee has 15 members from Lok Sabha while seven belong to Rajya Sabha representing ruling NDA and Opposition parties.

BJP's Bhupender Yadav, Jayant Sinha, Satyapal Singh, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CM Ramesh, Trinamool Congress' Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, Akali Dal's Naresh Gujral are among the prominent leaders in the Committee.

