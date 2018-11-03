First Param Vir Chakra awardee remembered on 'Battle of Budgam Day'

-
ALSO READ
INS Kochi 'affiliated' to J&K light infantry regiment
Army pays tribute to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Divas
23 cycle expeditions from Army regiments culminate in Delhi; raise awareness on social, env issues
JK policeman given 'Shaurya Chakra' posthumously for exemplary courage
Hollow rhetoric, directionless policies deteriorated situation in J-K: Cong
-
The Indian Army on Saturday paid tribute to Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of the highest gallantry award Param Vir Chakra, on the 72nd "Battle of Budgam Day".
Major Sharma was a part of the Fourth Batallion of the Kumaon Regiment and was posted in Budgam immediately after independence in 1947. He laid down his life while evicting Pakistani infiltrators and raiders from Jammu and Kashmir.
Sharma's company was under fire and was outnumbered by a ratio of seven to one. Before losing his life in a motor shell explosion on a pile of ammunition near him, the Major transmitted a message to the headquarters informing that the infiltrators were only 50 yards away.
B S Raju, General Officer Commanding of Victor Force and senior officers were present at the commemoration event.
"Major Sharma was a brave officer. Due to his bravery and heroism along with his troops, the Indian Army was able to save the Srinagar Airport and the entire Jammu and Kashmir from the Pakistani infiltrators," B S Raju recalled.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU