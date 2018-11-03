Vandalism witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over Samiul Haq's demise

Just a few hours after the demise of former and Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq, supporters of the deceased resorted to vandalism here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Scores of Maulana Samiul Haq's supporters burnt down Rashakai toll plaza in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to vent their anger over Haq's death.

Known as the 'Father of Taliban' for his radical views and patronage to terror groups, Haq was stabbed to death at his residence in on Friday.

Haq's nephew told Geo News that the funeral of the has been scheduled for 3 PM today in the

was elected as a in 1985 before holding the post again in 1991. His death has come at a time when is already going through a crisis after the acquitted Asiya Bibi, a Christian woman, in a blasphemy case.

Haq was aligned with Imran Khan's Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and sought to work closely with him.

