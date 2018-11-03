Vandalism witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over Samiul Haq's demise

-
Just a few hours after the demise of former Pakistan senator and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq, supporters of the deceased resorted to vandalism here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
Scores of Maulana Samiul Haq's supporters burnt down Rashakai toll plaza in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to vent their anger over Haq's death.
Known as the 'Father of Taliban' for his radical views and patronage to terror groups, Haq was stabbed to death at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday.
Haq's nephew Liqmanul Haq told Geo News that the funeral of the JUI-S chief has been scheduled for 3 PM today in the Garrison Ground.
Maulana Samiul Haq was elected as a Senator in 1985 before holding the post again in 1991. His death has come at a time when Pakistan is already going through a crisis after the Supreme Court acquitted Asiya Bibi, a Christian woman, in a blasphemy case.
Haq was aligned with Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and sought to work closely with him.
