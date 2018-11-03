Delhi pollution: East MCD trucks caught flouting anti-pollution rules

With air pollution levels in and adjoining areas falling in the "very poor" category, conducted a surprise inspection of vehicles at the Delhi- border in

Interestingly, at least 10 trucks of of (MCD), going to a landfill, were found allegedly violating the norms. Their drivers, the raid team claimed, not even carrying the needed documents.

The minister, accompanied by officers from transport department, traffic police and board, checked if the Supreme Court-mandated (GRAP) is being properly implemented and polluting vehicles entering into the capital are fined or stopped.

This inspection was carried out last night from 11:30 PM till 2 AM. The team stopped heavy vehicles and checked their papers.

The transport department imposed fines on vehicles that flouted the norms. The ordered board officials to slap a hefty penalty on the East MCD for allegedly violating the Solid Waste Management Rule 2016.

Along with this, a vehicle carrying uncovered construction material was also seized by the transport department.

The air quality in the capital and the nearby region continued to dip on Saturday, as a thick blanket of haze engulfed the region.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the quality of air remained in the 'very poor' category despite stringent measures being implemented to combat the menace.

