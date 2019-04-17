First track of 'Student Of The Year 2' out tomorrow!

Karan Johar's upcoming production ' 2' has been stealing the limelight ever since its inception for all the right reasons!

The trailer of the film, starring, Tiger Shroff, and in the lead roles dropped five days back and the makers are all set to treat the fans with the first track of the movie, which releases on Thursday.

Tiger, Tara, and Ananya will recreate the magic of Kishore Kumar's hit classic 'Ye Jawani Hai Diwani' from the 1972 film 'Jawani Diwani' which was picturised on Randhir Kapoor and

Karan Johar, who is producing the upcoming film, teased the viewers with a short video on his handle, in which the lead cast can be seen announcing the song's release date and grooving to the original track.

In the clip, Tara says, "The most iconic song ever," to which Tiger adds, "My dad's favourite song and I got to dance to it," after which Ananya is heard saying, "It is such a privilege for us to dance on this song."

Along with the clip, KJo wrote, "Bringing the "Gili Gili Akkha" back with the new students! Stay tuned, #TheJawaaniSong out tomorrow!! #SOTY2."

Interestingly, in the trailer of the film, fans got a glimpse of the upcoming song.

' 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit film 'Student Of The Year' which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and

Ananya, who is the daughter of Chunky Panday, will make her debut in this film, as will Tara.

While KJo had directed the first film, the second installment has been directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra of 'I Hate Luv Stories' fame.

' 2', which has been majorly shot in Dehradun, will hit the theatres on May 10.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen sharing screen space with in a yet untitled film. He will also be featuring in the third installment of the hit 'Baaghi' franchise alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be soon seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the 1978 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

On the other hand, Tara will be seen starring in Milap Zaveri's thriller 'Marjaavaan' opposite

