'The Rock' in Time's 100 most Influential people

It's Dwayne Johnson's 'time' as he features on the cover of the 'Time' magazine's cover as one of 'The 100 Most Influential People'.

The shared the news through his handle in a detailed post. While expressing that he is honoured and grateful to the magazine, he wrote, "I'm boundlessly humbled and honored to grace the cover of @ I've been quite the lucky man over the decades to have such a successful career, but it's only due to the deep connection I have with the fans, the audience - the people."

He further added, "To have success at something is one thing, but to have a global positive influence on people's lives is the greatest (and most powerful) strength one could ever have. Thank you Magazine for this exceptional honor."

"And most importantly, thank you to my one and only boss - the people - our connection will always remind me that it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. Cheers ~ DJ #TIME100 More in my bio," he concluded.

The cover also features the names of Michelle Obama, Bob Iger, Jane Goodall,

Dwayne Johnson, who is commonly known as 'The Rock' will be seen in the upcoming flick from the 'Fast and Furious' franchise- 'Hobbs and Shaw' along with Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and

'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

