John Branca, Jackson estate co-executor might sue 'Leaving Neverland' director Dan Reed

Michael Jackson's documentary 'Leaving Neverland' that resurfaced allegations of sex abuse against the late pop star, has once again garnered attention after Jackson's estate co-executor hinted at an additional legal action taken against the documentary director, Dan Reed.
Michael Jackson estate co-executor John Branca was unclear about the grounds he had for the action, reported Billboard.
The panel discussion titled 'Trial by Media: Guilty Until Proven Innocent' which was presented at Harvard's Institute of Politics in Cambridge, Massachusetts had, John Branca, Howard Weitzman and Bryan Freedman, members of Jackson's legal team, as key participants.
The documentary tells the story of two men who met Jackson as children. They allege that the pop star sexually abused them. The attorneys uttered harsh words for the documentary and the director and were focused on defending and restoring Jackson's reputation.
HBO is already facing a lawsuit of USD 100 million filed in February by the estate. It was alleged that the network violated a clause in the 1992 agreement, by playing Jackson's concert film, 'Live in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour'.
A statement from an HBO spokesperson said, " Dan Reed is a proven, award-winning filmmaker and we have full confidence in his film."
Further, Branca told Billboard, " Those people made up a goddamn story because they wanted money and we will not allow that to go unchecked. It's that simple."
"Dan Reed's documentary is replete with inaccuracies, lies and stuff they knew not to be true. They should be ashamed of themselves," Branca said.
Branca added he understands that people would consider him biased for he has financial interests in Jackson's estate. After the singer died in 2009, his estate's wealth accrued under Branca.
"It's a fact I won't deny," Branca cleared and added that the fight to clear Jackson's name is more about fairness.
Branca said, "Hopefully the real truth will come out, other facts will come out and people will pay attention to both sides of the story."
"Michael is too big to fail," Branca concluded.
