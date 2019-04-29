Five more years required to clean Ganga from Congress' pollution: Amit Shah

Shah on Monday said that five more years are required to clean from 70 years of Congress' "pollution."

"When our government came to power in 2014, we promised to clean the Ganga. We have done so in the last five years. We have to remove 70 years of Congress' pollution as well. If you elect us for another five years, then I assure you that the entire river will be fully cleaned," he said at an election rally here.

It is interesting to mention here that the Central government's flagship programme -- Namami Gange or - was felicitated with the coveted 'Public Water Agency of the Year' award at the Global Water Summit in on April 9.

The Namami Gange programme is an integrated mission for Ganga rejuvenation. It has a comprehensive multi-sectoral intervention with multi-stakeholder involvement and adopts a basin based approach which includes Ganga and its tributaries.

The mission aims at providing comprehensive and for major pollution hot spots along the stretch of 97 towns and 4,465 villages on the Ganga stem.

Shah accused the of being soft on terrorists who used to launch an attack in and said that his party will not sit quiet and give a befitting reply to them.

Talking about terrorism, Shah said: "When the was in power at the Centre for 10 years, terrorists from came and attacked us. They killed our jawans and left. But former did not do anything and was silent."

"In Pulwama, 40 of our jawans were killed. But, the IAF did an air strike and killed all terrorists deep inside Pakistan," he said.

"The party can do 'ILU, ILU' with terrorists. If a 'goli' from is fired, then the government will respond with 'gola'. For us, security is of utmost importance, and not the vote bank," he said.

Shah said that worked for the welfare of the people tirelessly by not taking a single leave in the last five years.

"A leader working for 18 hours out of 24 hours, not taking a single leave and working tirelessly for the people is an example of what Narendra has shown to you all. He has worked to give better lives to our 50 crore farmers in the last five years," he said.

"Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, poor are getting benefitted as they are obtaining of Rs 5 lakh. We have provided to poor women," said the

will go to polls on May 12 under the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)