Court seeks Delhi Police reply on Tharoor's plea to travel to US

A Delhi court has sought reply of Delhi Police on an application of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor seeking the court's permission to travel to the US from May 5-20.
Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj will hear the matter on Tuesday.
Tharoor is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.
Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a Delhi hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.
Tharoor has been charged under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He, however, has dismissed the charges as "preposterous".
