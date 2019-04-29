Court seeks Delhi Police reply on Tharoor's plea to travel to US

A court has sought reply of Police on an application of seeking the court's permission to travel to the US from May 5-20.

will hear the matter on Tuesday.

is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a hotel on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was undergoing renovation.

has been charged under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He, however, has dismissed the charges as "preposterous".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)