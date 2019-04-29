Malda: NIA arrests absconder in fake currency case

-
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an absconder in the case of seizure of more than Rs 10 lakh fake Indian currency from Visakhapatnam in March last year.
The accused, identified as Saddam alias Firoj Saikh from Malda, was produced before the CJM court Malda which granted transit remand for producing him before the NIA court in Vijayawada, said the NIA statement.
In March last year, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized fake Indian currency to the tune of Rs 10,20,000 from Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran in Visakhapatnam.
During the investigation, it was revealed that both the accused had travelled to Malda from Bengaluru and had collected the fake currency from Saddam, added the NIA statement.
NIA had already filed the charge-sheet against both the accused and was in search of the third who had allegedly procured the fake currency from across the border and circulated it in Bengaluru and other nearby areas.
