EC directs West Bengal police to register FIR against Babul Supriyo

The (ECI) has directed the to register an FIR against Babul Supriyo, and BJP candidate from Lok Sabha seat, for allegedly trespassing into polling booth number 199 and threatening a polling agent and an officer, confirmed the on Monday.

"At 9.15 am, Supriyo went inside polling booth number 199 at under station along with his security guards complaining that his agent was not allowed to sit. When the in-charge of the booth, CRPF ASI Ram Navami Ram, protested the entry of security guards inside the booth, he pushed him physically and entered the booth along with his security guards," sources said.

Sources added that Supriyo's convoy of around eight-nine cars later blocked the way of " mobile vehicle of ASI Emdadul Haque."

"The candidate and his supporters used slang language against the .. His abusive language instigated the voters standing in the queue and they started protesting around the candidate's car. In the chaos, someone from the crowd or someone from his supporters threw a stone at the rear shield of the candidate's car resulting in breaking of the shield. The QRT and the HRFS, thereafter, reached the scene and controlled the situation," sources stated.

However, while talking to media, Supriyo said: "These are the goons of the and the police are standing quite. The and the members had a fight among themselves and when I asked where is the BJP agent they said he has gone for lunch. More than 50 people met us and said entire polling is being rigged."

Earlier in the day, security forces resorted to lathi-charge at a polling station in parliamentary constituency after clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters over allegations of electoral malpractices. There were reports of altercations between the supporters of TMC, BJP, and CPI (M) from several polling booths in the constituency.

At polling booths 125-129 in Asansol, TMC workers insisted on polling to begin despite the absence of central forces, leading to protests from BJP and CPI (M) supporters. When the central forces arrived, TMC workers clashed with the security personnel.

Supriyo is contesting against Trinamool Congress' from seat.

