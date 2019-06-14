FM Sitharaman's pre-budget meeting underway with Social Sector Groups representatives

JUST IN
A pre-budget meeting of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the representatives of Social Sector Groups is underway here.

This is the Sitharaman's 5th pre-budget meeting ahead of the upcoming General Budget 2019-20.

Earlier, the Finance Minister also chaired a meeting with the stakeholders from Infrastructure and Climate Change Sectors and Financial Sector and Capital Markets.

The session of the Lok Sabha will begin from July 17 and that of Rajya Sabha from July 20.

Union Budget will be presented on July 5 followed by presenting the Economy Survey on July 4.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 14:21 IST

