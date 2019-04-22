Terrorists plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka: US

-
The US State Department has said that terrorist groups continued to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka and urged Americans visiting that country to exercise increased caution.
"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka," a State Department Travel Advisory said.
"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports and other public areas," it said.
The advisory urged Americans travelling to Sri Lanka to be aware of the surroundings at tourist locations and crowded public venues and follow the instructions of local authorities.
Some 290 people were killed in a string of suicide bombings in eight locations across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
