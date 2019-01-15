Forever 21 welcomes 2019 with an upgraded digital experience for its customers

-
ALSO READ
Forever 21 launches 4th store in Delhi-NCR with Ishaan Khatter
Aditya Birla Fashion gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 1,250 cr via NCDs
Aditya Birla Fashion, PEOPLE launches '#LetsBePeopleFirst' campaign
Forever 21 celebrates opening of its revamped store at Mall of India
Aditya Birla Housing Finance gets upgradation in credit ratings
-
Forever 21, the most adored international fast fashion destination from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. re-launched its ecommerce website with a bang. With refreshing styles from LA, the Indian ecommerce market is now hit with a wave of new trends and designs by Forever 21.
The website has been revamped with consumer friendly features for more accessibility and product discoverability. Loaded with oodles of discounts and a flat 70% off, visitors can now shop from home the best of the best clothes, accessories, shoes and bags, without any glitches and interruptions.
On the new website, the visitors can tap into their requirements through the website's advanced search options along with filters and popups to keep all the fashion fanatics updated and upbeat about the latest fad and collections by Forever 21.
The patrons of Forever 21 can now sort their options and searches, with bigger and better quality photographs displayed for their perusal. The site also provides recommendation on the basis of your search history.
Forever 21 has taken inspiration for their mobile site restoration from the Forever 21 US mobile site. Visitors and customers can now have a seamless shopping expertise with the new and improved Forever 21 India, which is just a click away.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU