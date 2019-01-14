Touring Exhibition featuring key milestones from Indo-German Development Cooperation travels to Bengaluru

Celebrating 60 years of Indo-German Development Cooperation, a Touring Exhibition was launched in in November 2018. As part of the plan the next touring exhibition will be organized in

The Touring Exhibition will be exhibited in at the Auditorium, / on 16-17 January 2019.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Mr. S Selvakumar, to Govt of and Ms. Margit Hellwig-Botte, German Consulate General, on 17th January 2019.

Indo-German Development Cooperation laid the roots of its long-standing relationship in 1958. The goal was to achieve sustainable global development and to foster a spirit of progressive partnership and trust. During the course, we've hit several milestones like the launch of Indian Institute of Technology, in 1959, the launch and success of the Polio Immunisation Programme in 1996 and the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna in 2008 and setting up a 125-MW solar power plant in Sakri, Maharashtra, to name a few.

More recently, has been closely working with the to develop Kochi, and into smart cities. In course of these fruitful long-standing years of association, The and other implementing agencies have constantly developed their approach to work towards sustainable global development with and to foster a spirit of partnership and trust.

