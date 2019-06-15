The extravagant wedding of former German Mesut sparked controversy this week after Turkey's was seen attending the ceremony as best man to the

Ozil, a German national of Turkish descent, tied the knot with his longtime partner and at a private ceremony at the luxurious along the Bosporus in on June 7, in the presence of many statesmen, celebrities, and Erdogan as a legal witness, reported.

Photos of the wedding showed a smiling Erdogan and his wife standing next to the couple as their marriage was formalised.

According to Al Jazeera, announced in March this year that he had asked Erdogan to be his best man.

The roles, reportedly required of one man and one woman for secular Turkish weddings, are often discharged by the people close to the couple.

German Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told the that the selection "makes one sad."

Erdogan's presence at Ozil's marriage comes ahead of the in on June 23, required after the original voting in March was annulled following a narrow victory for the main opposition Republican People's Party.

Before entering politics, Erdogan was a semi-professional footballer, and he often poses with prominent players of Turkish descent.

The whipped up a political storm when he was pictured alongside Erdogan, in May 2018. Criticism intensified after crashed out of the first round of Cup in

and German teammate were heavily criticized for posing with the before Cup.

After Germany's disappointing first-round exit in Russia, Ozil quit the national team, citing racism. He totalled 92 caps for before that decision.

"I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," he said, lashing out in a letter posted online.

Ozil and Gulse, who was crowned Miss in 2014, also made a hefty donation to the to provide a meal to some 15,000 Syrian refugees.

