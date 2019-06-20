Former Meng Hongwei, during a trail on Thursday, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes of 2 million USD.

The verdict of the trial conducted before the will be announced at a later date.

Meng has been accused of using the positions he held from 2005-2017 to help companies and people make illegal gains, and of accepting bribes of over 14 million yuan (US $2 million). He admitted to all the charges, reported by Morning Post.

In March, he was expelled from the Communist Party of after an investigation revealed that the 65-year-old was suspected of taking bribes and breaching disciplinary rules, according to thparty's anti-corruption watchdog.

became the first Chinese to be elected as in November 2016. He also served as Chinese before he went missing in September last year in Chinese authorities later announced his detention on account of accepting bribes. He resigned as in October last year.

