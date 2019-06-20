India rejects claims of having agreed to hold talks with Pakistan

on Thursday rejected claims of having responded to Islamabad's call for dialogue and clarified that seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including

"As per the established diplomatic practice, PM and EAM have responded to the congratulatory messages received from their counterparts in In their messages, they have highlighted that seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan," for (MEA), Raveesh Kumar, said.

Kumar was responding to queries regarding replies to congratulatory messages by and Foreign Minister of

This comes after, Pakistan media, citing diplomatic sources, reported that and S Jaishankar had, in reply to congratulatory messages, expressed willingness to hold talks with the neighbouring country.

Kumar asserted that in their responses to the congratulatory messages received from Islamabad, Modi and Jaishankar had highlighted that seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan.

The added that PM Modi's message stressed on the importance of building an "environment of trust, free of terror, violence, and hostility", while the EAM " emphasized the need for an "atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence".

Relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated after the Pulwama terror attack, where India lost over 40 CRPF personnel. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack, which saw the entire community throwing its weight behind India in its fight against terrorism.

India has maintained its stance that Pakistan, in order to resume talks, needs to create a terror-free atmosphere.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)