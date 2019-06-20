Bangladesh: Chinese worker dies in violent clash at power plant

One person was killed and seven others sustained injuries after violent clashes broke out between Bangladeshi and Chinese workers at the site of partly-built in the southern city of

Violence erupted on Tuesday following the death of Bangladeshi worker Sabindra Das, who, the locals believe, died after reportedly being pushed from the terrace by a Chinese worker, reported

The worker who was killed on Tuesday has been identified as 26-year-old Jhan Yang Fang, a Chinese national, who died at the hospital due to excessive bleeding from his head, said Md Bakir Hossain, of (SBMC). The injured -- five Chinese and two Bangladeshi workers -- were brought to the SBMC for treatment.

The situation at the power plant was brought under control and an investigation into the matter has been initiated, said station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Monirul Islam.

The is a proposed 1,320-megawatt coal-fired power station, funded by According to media reports, the plant employs about 6000 workers, of which about 2000 are Chinese.

