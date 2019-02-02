FIR lodged against Azam Khan

An FIR was lodged against on Friday for allegedly defaming the (RSS).

The complaint was filed by Ullema

Khan was also accused of insulting religious and his

Along with Khan, the complainant alleged that Wasim Rizvi, of Waqf Board, was involved in the matter

Khan had allegedly misused the government letterhead and stamp for 'maligning' the RSS when he was a in the previous government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)