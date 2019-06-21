JUST IN
Four drug peddler arrested in J-K's Kupwara

The local police have arrested four drug peddlers here under the Public Safety Act.

"They were involved in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) case of Kralpora Police station pertaining to the recovery of huge quantity of brown sugar from their possession," a police statement read on Friday.

The four arrested, namely, Reyaz Ahmad Badana, Mudasir Ahmad Piswal, Tanveer Ahmad Raina and Zameer Ahmad Raina, are all residents of Amrohie Karnah. They have been lodged into different jails.

While Badana and Raina have been lodged in Anantnag district jail, Piswal and Raina have been lodged in Baramulla district jail.

