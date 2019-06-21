BJP workers stage protest, blame TMC govt for Bhatpara clashes

BJP workers on Friday accused the (TMC) government led by of orchestrating clashes in Bhatpara.

"BJP workers were brutally murdered in Bhatpara on Thursday. Their post-mortem examination was conducted at late night around 11:30 pm. We are marching towards Dharmtala today against the atrocity by the police," said a protesting while talking to ANI.

Hundreds of men and woman carrying banners and placards on which "Save Democracy, Save Bengal", " is a murder, a disease for Bengal" were written, took out a protest march here.

The workers also raised slogans of 'Vande Mataram,' 'BJP Zindabad' and ' '

The administrative authorities in Bhatpara and Jagatdal imposed Section 144 on June 20, prohibiting the assembly of more than four persons, after one person died and four others were injured in clashes between two groups of miscreants.

The deceased was identified as

During the clashes, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired.

"Some anti-social and criminal elements have been active in some pockets of these areas. Some outsider elements have also joined the local anti-social elements in disrupting the normalcy and government finds these developments as seriously exceptional," Alapan Bandhopadhay, Home Secretary, West Bengal, told the media on June 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)