'Four Weddings and a Funeral' cast reunites to end child poverty

To mark the 'Red Nose Day' on Thursday, the cast of1994 romantic comedy 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' came together for a mini-sequel to the film.
Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign by the non-profit organization comic Relief Inc. and is dedicated to ending child poverty in the US with some of the poorest communities in the world.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sketch of the mini-sequel was written by Richard Curtis, the original writer of the film with one of the co-founders of the Day.
Hugh Grant, Andie McDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Rowan Atkinson, actresses Lily James and Alicia Vikander and singer Sam Smith were a part of the show titled 'One Red Rose and a Wedding'.
The official Instagram handle of Red Nose Day also shared an image featuring the cast and thanked for their support.
"That wraps up a special night celebrating #RedNoseDay on NBC - THANK YOU ALL for your support. Tune in to the TODAY show tomorrow morning to see how much we've raised to end child poverty" the caption read.
'Four Weddings and a Funeral' is returning back in the form of a mini-series on the streaming platform Hulu.
Other performances that marked the 2019 Red Nose Day were by Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Josh Groban, Sting and John Legend.
The fundraising event was started in the USA in 2015 with the aim of ending childhood poverty. To date, Comic Relief Inc. has raised a hefty amount of $150 million.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
